rasen woman going green to raise Macmillan funds

A Market Rasen woman has decided to go all out to raise money and awareness of a cause close to her heart - Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jayne Gillard has been a supporter of the charity for many years, but this year she wanted to show people she means business.

As part of her big fundraising event, being held in the town’s library on December 9, Jayne decided to dye her hair green.

She said: “I just thought it would be something to do to make a statement and help raise some money for this great charity.

“I am very grateful to my hairdressers at Style Studio for going along with my plan and for donating to the cause by not charging.”

Family and friends have also been generously donating to the cause by sponsoring Jayne’s new look.

Sponsor forms can be found at Market Rasen Library or in Style Studio and the Stitch Witch, both in the town’s Union Street, for anyone else who would like to show their support.

“It is a very different look for me, but one I hope will make people think and give something to Macmillan Cancer Support if they are able to,” said Jayne.

“It is a cause very close to my heart.

“They looked after my mum and my dad and I know lots of other people who have been cared for by them

“They don’t get enough funding or recognition for what they do, so anything I can do to help, I am happy to do it.”

Now Jayne has teamed up withe Market Rasen Library for the ‘Yule have a Fantastic Time -MacMillan Cancer Support Event’ on Saturday, December 9, from 10am to 2pm.

Jayne said: “We did a big event in the library two years ago which went really well.

“We raised £474 and this year the aim is to surpass that - it would be really nice if we did.”

Karen Waring, for GLL which runs the library, added: “It is heart warming to see how the community is pulling together for such a great cause.

“Please come down and support us on the day. There is something for everyone”