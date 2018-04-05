Rasen therapist takes on cancer care course

A Market Rasen health and beauty therapist is taking part in specialist training to ensure people touched by cancer can enjoy first-class spa treatments.

Katie Rowles (18), a former pupil at De Aston School, is a member of the team at the ClubSpa, Kenwick Park Estate, near Louth.

She is one of seven ClubSpa therapists who are taking part in training provided by Wellness for Cancer.

Once completed next month, they will be able to offer a wide range of treatments to guests and day-visitors who are receiving treatment or who are in remission.

Katie, who completed her NVQ Levels Two and Three in spa massage, beauty therapy and treatment at Lincoln College, said: “I love the work here and the team is great.

“I am extremely interested in the Wellness for Cancer training as the education side of the profession really does appeal to me.

“There is no doubt, this is a good career, with a lot of potential - especially in an environment like this.”

Wellness for Cancer is the global standard for spas and wellness centres, on how to provide personalised treatments.

Without such knowledge, treatments cannot take place as the short and long-term effects of medical cancer treatments can have a severe impact on the body and an individual’s well-being.

Executive Director and Founder of Wellness for Cancer Julie Bach explained: “At Wellness for Cancer we want to recognise the education senior therapists have and build upon this knowledge with cancer specific information that is adjusted for each individual, because each individual is unique.

“Everyone does not deserve the same service, they deserve and should have choice.”

Spa general manager Gemma Leafe organised the training, after recognising its importance.

She said: “Both myself and the team are concerned that we cannot offer a full range of services to guests, who are either undergoing treatment for cancer or are in remission.

“We really wanted to act on that,” explained Gemma.