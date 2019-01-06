Rasen students team up with Tesco to help families have a better festive season all round

De Aston’s head and deputy head boys and girls were thinking of others in the run up to Christmas.

They asked Market Rasen’s Tesco store if they could have a foodbank day and in return the food store donated 12 hampers to the school packed with goodies.

Head boy Mark Bedford said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Market Rasen Tesco, who have helped children and families a little less fortunate than others.”

Mark is pictured centre with Rachel Bell and Jane Goodyear from Tesco along with his fellow student leadership team members Daisy Chambers, Joe Dodd and Jess Welch after helping to pack the hampers.