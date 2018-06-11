Rasen street closed after car crashes into shop

A Market Rasen business owner says it is a ‘miracle that nobody was hurt’ when a car crashed into her shop this afternoon (Monday, June 11).

Gail Belinda Lee owns Stitch Witch, an arts and crafts shop in Union Street.

The scene outside Stitch Witch after the crash.

At 1pm, Gail said she was waiting for her knitters to arrive when a car crashed into the front of her shop.

She said: “I checked that the gentleman in the car was ok and called for an ambulance.

“I had three people in the shop at the time, and luckily nobody was on the pavement.

“It is a miracle that nobody was hurt.

“The crash fractured the gas pipe so the street has been evacuated.

“The gas man has now fixed the pipe, but the street is not open yet.”

Gail said that despite the crash, it is a ‘miracle’ nothing was too badly damaged.

She said: “The windows aren’t smashed but some of the stock is damaged.

“An A4 signboard has also been damaged.”

Gail said that an ambulance, fire crew and police attended, with police still on the scene at about 2.30pm.

She added they were waiting for recovery services to take the car away.

Gail continued: “It is certainly dramatic for a Monday.

“I have just got back from my holiday - it is my first day back. Perhaps I should have taken the day off.”

Gail also posted a message on the Stitch Witch Facebook page to inform customers the shop would be closed for the afternoon after the crash.