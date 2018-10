Doing the weekly shop can be ‘Thursday work’ and now senior shoppers at Market Rasen’s Tesco store can take advantage of a new monthly initiative.

Staff members - Melanie, Paula and Colin - will be hosting a free coffee morning on the first Thursday of the month, from 10.30am to 11.30am, which is open to all.

The store has also teamed up with The Poplars Care Home in Market Rasen to ensure some of their residents can take part in the event too.