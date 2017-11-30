Rasen station set to blossom after bagging some Tesco cash

Market Rasen Station Adoption Group is the latest community group to bag some cash from Tesco’s community grant scheme.

The group has been awarded £2,000 from Bags of Help, which sees shoppers vote for their favourite scheme by placing a blue disc in a box on every visit to the Linwood Road store.

The Station Adoption Group was one of three community groups to benefit during September and October.

Run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, the scheme sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Martin Barnard secretary of the Station Adoption Group said: “Many thanks to all the people who voted for our project over the past two months.

“Being the only public ‘flower gardens’ in Market Rasen, we are looking to upgrade and add to our current flower displays in and around the public areas for the enjoyment of the townsfolk and visitors alike.

“We can now begin on bringing the project to life.”

Since launching in 2015, the scheme has provided more than £40 million to over 9,700 local community projects.

Throughout November and December, there is the chance to support three more local good causes at the store.