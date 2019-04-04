Rasen slimmers raise thousands for charity

Slimmers across Market Rasen and North Kelsey have raised £2,775 by donating the clothes they have successfully slimmed out of to Cancer Research UK.

The local Slimming World groups collected a phenomenal 111 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories as part of a big ‘clothes throw’.

The filled bags, each worth about £25 to the charity, will be donated to local Cancer Research UK shops.

The clothes throw aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Annabelle Stemp, who runs Market Rasen’s morning Slimming World groups, is delighted to have raised so much money for charity.

She said: “I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect.

“I knew our members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort – wow.

“They really do put their heart into everything they do.

“Whether it’s their weight loss, supporting each other each week, or raising money for charity, they continually blow me away.

“So many people don’t know how much of a difference losing weight can make to health – including reducing the risk of developing a range of problems including some types of cancer.

“Hopefully, this campaign and our efforts for charity will help inspire more people in Market Rasen to improve their health and change their lives by losing weight too.”

Annabelle said seeing members donate their now too-large clothes was the ‘cherry on the top’ for her as a group leader.

She said: “As the weight drops off and the energy levels soar, many of them become more active – walking, swimming, playing with the kids… there really is no stopping them.”