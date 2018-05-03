Rasen skate park dream team wins town award

Market Rasen Town Council’s Diana Princess of Wales Community Award for 2018 has been given to two councillors for their work on securing a new skate park for the town.

Town councillors Steve Bunney and Margaret Lakin-Whitworth, who form the skate park project team, were presented with the prize at this year’s annual town meeting in Festival Hall on Wednesday (April 25).

Handing out the award, Mayor John Matthews said: “Fundraising takes a lot of work and there is a lot of work gone into this.

“As Mayor, I’m involved but the backbone of it is Councillor Bunney.”

The councillors have raised the £85,000 needed for the popular project - but excessive water levels are preventing the Mill Road skate park from being completed.

The council was forced to halt work at the site back in February when the land first became too wet.

Coun Matthews said: “We’ve got it, we’ve got the money and we’ll get it installed as soon as possible.”

But the award did not go down well with everyone who was at the meeting. Speaking afterwards, resident Richard Brooks said: “I thought it was outrageous. There must be people in the community doing some work, it’s not just councillors.”

In response, Coun Matthews said: “The members of the town council have nothing to do with the selection of the Diana Award. The decision is made by the Mayor, the previous winner and a member of the local clergy.

“There is also the Market Rasen apathy to consider. If you don’t receive nominations - they can’t be considered.

“There was, in fact, one other nomination this year, but on viewing the contestants, the correct decision was made.

“I am also reminded of a nomination several years ago, which was not popular with many, but again it was the only nomination received and thus won. Several councillors have won this award over the years.

“Maybe they are the only active people in town? If the public want to be heard they must do something about it.”