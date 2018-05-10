Rasen’s ‘Viking’ biker heads out on Icelandic run

A Market Rasen man is heading out on a lone motorcycle run to thank a school that has helped his children live independent lives.

Andy Kirk is hoping to raise £2,000 towards a minibus for St Francis School in Lincoln by circumnavigating Iceland - a distance of around 850-miles.

Over the past 15 years, three of Andy’s children have been supported and cared for at St Francis, which provides a full curriculum of special education to around 100 children with varying degrees of physical and behavioural needs.

Andy said: “It is a wonderful warm and caring environment and has provided a first step towards independence for several generations of kids.

“My last child left the school last year and by virtue of this madcap trip, I would like to repay a small part of the enormous debt I owe the school and its staff.”

The Icelandic adventure is a bit of a personal odyssey for Andy too.

He said: “I am fascinated with family history and convinced I have some Viking ancestry.

“Maybe I will discover something while I am there.”

Andy will be heading out for Iceland on May 19 and beginning his bike run the following day.

Being diabetic, he has been advised to break the trip down into four manageable distances.

Andy said: “A lot of the area is uninhabited - in fact 60 per cent of the population live in one place, Reykjavik - so the worst thing would be if I became ill in the middle of nowhere.

“I have already raised £600 of my £2,000 target. People have been really generous and every penny I raise will go to the school.”

To help support Andy on his Icelandic adventure, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bikingvikingmaxnorsepower