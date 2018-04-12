Rasen’s top quizzer hosts event at golf club

Market Rasen Golf Club will be turned into a quizzer’s paradise this Saturday, April 14.

Rasen’s champion quizzer Lawrence Cook is organising a fun quiz for the Northern Circuit as part of the first Lincolnshire Championship.

Lawrence has appeared on Two Tribes, made the final of 15-1 (finishing fourth) and Mastermind, twice.

Later this year he will be seen on The Chase and Only Connect.

Saturday’s event will see Lincolnshire’s own Isabelle Heward, the 2017 Mastermind Champion go along, plus Ian Welham, conqueror of the Eggheads on BBC2.

It is hoped some of the Eggheads will also show up.

The three-event day will start at 11am and feature an individual event, a pairs event and a team event, with pairs and teams drawn at random on the day.

The cost is £12 per person, including food.

Register on 07970 368582 or gutsofiron@hotmail.com