Rasen’s old court room ‘must stay for town heritage’

Market Rasen Town Council has dispelled rumours the Old Police Station will be turned into offices - and is encouraging residents to visit the heritage site.

It comes as Market Rasen Town Council is looking to move its office from the Old Police Station into the current West Lindsey District Council office at Festival Hall, with the Hub then potentially moving to the Old Police Station.

Speaking at this month’s town council meeting Coun Steve Bunney said: “It was hoped that one side [of the Old Police Station] would be kept for heritage - that’s still our intention.

“I want to make it very clear this is what we intend to do.

“People are saying it’s going to be offices - that’s not true.”

The town council originally purchased the Old Police Station to stop it being developed into flats - and a deal was done to have the dentist on one side of the building to provide a revenue stream.

The council has renovated and restored the magistrates’ court and it is now a working area for heritage.

Town Mayor John Matthews said: “It’s in good condition, it looks smart. We spent quite a lot of money on it.

“The council’s wish was that it stays under the heritage umbrella.

“If we move out of there as an administration centre, it needs to become a community hub building.

“It’s an important part of the town’s history.”

Coun Matthews said he even has a personal history with the working magistrates’ court - when he applied for his guest house liquor licence 23 years ago.

A WLDC spokesman said: “West Lindsey has had early discussions with Market Rasen Town Council about the office space at The Festival Hall as part of the town council’s Festival Hall plans and wider town centre plans.”

The court room is now open to the public at the same times as the council office.