Rasen’s new councillor wants to make town thrive

Market Rasen has got a new town councillor - and she is keen to work hard to make the town thrive.

June Clark was co-opted onto Market Rasen Town Council at the authority’s October meeting after councillors took a vote during a closed session at the end.

Coun Clark - who lives in Middle Rasen but is within the boundary to become a councillor for Market Rasen - said: “It really started with the swimming pool - I started the online petition and Market Rasen Action Group formed after that [where Coun Clark is secretary].

“Then I became aware of vacancies on the council and thought I’d try.

“We need to get Market Rasen up and going and help it to thrive, and I thought I might be able to do just a bit towards that.

“It’s no good complaining if you’re not going to get up and try.

“I’d like to get Market Rasen residents more involved in what we’re doing.

“There’s quite a bit of confusion on what the town council does and is responsible for.”

Before retiring in 2011, Coun Clark was a registered community nurse, working in adult social care and helping people with learning disabilities.

And she thinks her background in listening to people’s issues, and problem solving, will be beneficial skills to have as a councillor too.

She said: “If people have got issues, I’m prepared to listen - people have just got to come and talk to me.”

Coun Clark said she would also be keen to organise groups of people to go litter picking around the town.

Coun Clark was born in Liverpool, where she spent her first 18 months, before moving to Brighton and then later to Bedford, before Lincolnshire in 1984.

She has two grown-up children and four grandchildren and has now lived in Middle Rasen for 18 years.