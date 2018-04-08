Rasen’s MP welcomes Boris for dinner and Somerby wine

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to Lincolnshire for a county dinner - and some local wine.

Boris addressed a packed room of more than 400 Conservative party members and activists who gave him a thunderous applause.

Sir Edward said: “We had an excellent evening.

“The foreign secretary is always an inspiring public speaker and he really enthused the four hundred party members and supporters who attended.

“I was thrilled to be able to present him with three bottles of wine from the local Somerby Vineyard, within my constituency, to thank him for being our guest speaker.”

Sir Edward gave a Vote of Thanks at the event and presented Boris with his wine from Somerby.