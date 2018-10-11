Rasen’s drivers seeing red

Ongoing issues with traffic lights in Market Rasen are causing delays and diversions for road users.

The crossroads at the Queen Street - Willingham Road area of town is controlled by a three-way system, which allows traffic from Jameson Bridge Street and Oxford Street to cross the main A631.

However, over the past few weeks, the lights on Oxford Street have not been working correctly, staying on red, meaning these drivers miss their ‘turn’ to move

This has been causing tailbacks, and a good deal of frustration, as drivers make u-turns to avoid delays.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the issue with the timing of the lights at the junction of Oxford Street and Jameson Bridge Street.

“Our team are currently investigating this, and, once we’ve identified the cause, we’ll take appropriate action.”