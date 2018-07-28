Rasen Round Table supports town youth club

Market Rasen Round Table has donated £300 to Market Rasen Yoith Club, which meets on Wednesday evenings in the Festival Hall.

The money was handed over by chairman Paddy Cameron, along with some of his fellow Tablers, to youth club treasurer Bruce Davies.

The money will be used to fund a trip to Wild Pines, where the youth club members will have fun on the high ropes course, learning about team building, as well as gaining confidence and trust, followed by a barbecue.

The Market Rasen Youth Club has been running since September and is now a constituted group, with Ayesha Davies is Chair.

The club meets on Wednesdays from 6pm to 7.30pm, but is currently on a summer break, restarting in September.

The Town Council supports the Youth Club as part of its Town Strategy, providing the Festival Hall as a venue.

Ayesha said: “We are delighted with the club’s success.

“We have a membership of around 30 children, aged 8-12, who enjoy lots of activities every week.”