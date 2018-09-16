Rasen Round restored after route clearance

The popular walking route ‘The Rasen Round’, a 4.5 mile walk for all the family, has been restored this week, following a temporary suspension.

When users of the route reported excessive overgrowth and nettles on the bridleway between the two railway crossings next to Walesby Road, it was decided to suspend promotion of the route.

Now, with the co-operation of Lincolnshire County Highways, the path has been cleared and leaflet dispensers are being restocked.

One of the project organisers, Paul Hiley, said: ”We are pleased this path obstruction has been dealt with and are grateful to members of the public for letting us know of difficulties they encountered.

“This is a lovely walk on footpaths and tracks and this is a great time of year for walkers to enjoy it.”

The Rasen Round was devised by the Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome group, which has recently disbanded due to lack of support and resourcing.

However, project organisers have continued to stock dispensers locally to help walkers enjoy the countryside without getting lost.