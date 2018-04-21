Rasen Rotarians briefed on youth event

Market Rasen Rotarians have again sponsored a local teenager to develop leadership skills.

The club sponsored De Aston student Lewis Brack from Brookenby to attend the District RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) weekend at Castleton Camp in Derbyshire.

The RYLA programme is coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the world and each year young people aged 13 to 30 are sponsored by Rotary Clubs to attend the event run by the club’s district committee.

The format of the event varies from district to district, but commonly takes the form of a seminar, camp, or workshop to discuss leadership skills and to learn those skills through practise.

The Market Rasen club sends one or two students, chosen from the three local secondary schools, each year.

This time round, there were 22 young people on the course, from some 14 District Rotary clubs.

Lewis spoke to Rasen Rotarians about his experience at their recent meeting, when he was accompanied by De Aston School’s Head of Sixth Form Kerry Rivett.

In his presentation, Lewis said the aims of the course were to understand Rotary and the work Rotarians do, receive an effective experience, encourage leadership and have Community awareness.

The event helped with leadership communication skills, problem solving, self-confidence development, exposure to issues and problems, meeting new people and improving career options.

His presentation also included a sequence of photographs of the weekend.

Lewis said that he had a very successful course and described it as ‘The best weekend of my life’.

Kerry Rivett backed up the presentation by saying she had been on a RYLA course some 24 years ago and found the experience life and career enhancing.

She is still in contact with several of her fellow students from that time.

She added: “De Aston School is very appreciative of the part played by the Rotary Club in organising past, current and hopefully future RYLA courses.”