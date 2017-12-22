Rasen Rotarians Annual Carol Concert sets the tone for festive season

Market Rasen Methodist Church was filled with music as the town’s Rotary Club hosted their Community Carol Concert.

Children from Faldingworth, Middle Rasen, Nettleton and Market Rasen Primary Schools performed, along with soloists from De Aston School.

Margaret Smith received the community award from Rotary President Tony Maund EMN-171214-072315001

Everyone had the chance to join in with the carols, which were led by the Market Rasen & District Choral Society.

There was also a special visitor bringing a gift for every girl and boy.

A retiring collection in aid of St Barnabas Hospice raised £430.81.

The evening also saw the presentation of the Rotary Community Award, which this year went to Caistor residents and generous fundraisers Graham and Margaret Smith.

Over the past 40 years, the couple have raised thousands of pounds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) .

Rotarian Stuart Davis said: “Margaret and Graham are truly Community Champions.

“As well as their magnificent fundraising efforts for the RNLI, they are the sort of people one can turn to for advice and support. They will listen without judgement.

“They are quiet and unassuming people, who simply do things in the community without a lot of fuss or publicity - it is a well-deserved award.”

Faldingworth primary School sang 'A star, a stable and Me' and 'Sweet Chiming Bells' EMN-171214-072326001

Margaret is also an accomplished swimmer and takes a Christmas morning ‘dip’ every year at 10am from the Grimsby & Cleethorpes Yacht Club - whatever the temperature - and a midnight swim at New Year, entering the water one year and emerging the next. This year, Margaret is hoping to raise £1,000 from her swims to help fund an additional observation/monitor machine for Grimsby Hospital’s C5 ward, who cared for Graham recently after he contracted sepsis.

“I am willing to freeze for the cause - just as Graham ‘burned up’,” she said.

To support her, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/margaretsmith1

Market Rasen and Nettleton Primary Schools combined to sing 'No room at the Inn' and 'Midnight' EMN-171218-063249001

Middle Rasen |Primary School sang 'Nativity' and 'Rejoice With Us' EMN-171218-062333001

Rosy Smith sang 'Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas' EMN-171218-070304001