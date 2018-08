Market Rasen’s heritage railway was back on display in the town at the weekend.

The church room in the market place was packed with people of all ages calling in to take a look at the layout created by the Market Rasen Model Railway Group.

Market Rasen rail layout in town's church room EMN-180408-180926001

It was the first time the layout had been seen on home turf since it appeared at the UK’s premier Model Railway Event, the Warley National Model Railway Exhibition, at Birmingham’s NEC last November.