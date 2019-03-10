Rasen racecourse to host 1940s’ extravaganza day

Market Rasen Racecourse has announced its family extravaganza day on Sunday, May 19 is to be themed on the 1940s.

The day will remember the part that Lincolnshire played in the Second World War, including the county’s setting as the ‘home of the RAF’, the work of the Home Guard and the importance of agriculture and ‘Digging For Victory’ during the conflict.

Visitors will be able to look over vintage vehicles, browse trade stands, watch re-enactment displays, take part in best dressed competitions and listen to live music. Even the food menus will have a wartime theme and there will be bunting and street jive dancing to represent the VE Day celebrations.

The racecourse is working with AGE UK - the racecourse’s charity of the year from June 2019 - and Lincolnshire museums and trusts, to deliver the 1940s’ day.

Market Rasen Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said: “The county of Lincolnshire played a significant part in the wartime effort and we wish to remember the huge contribution and sacrifices that were made. All ages will be able to enjoy the activities that we will lay on.”