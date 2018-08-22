Rasen open gardens reap many rewards

Market Rasen Rotary Club’s open gardens and summer market event earlier this month has been hailed a resounding success.

With 464 people purchasing tickets to the open gardens, almost £2,000 was raised for Rotary to be used to support local projects.

A further £1,000 or so was raised for other good causes, some by the owners of gardens that opened, including Riding for the Disabled; Andy’s Children’s Hospice; Kidney Research; St Thomas’ Church; Macmillan Nurses; Guides; Scouts; The local Watercolour Group and the Station Adoption Group.