Rasen MP’s spring statement debate comments

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh says it may not be ‘wise politics’ to impose a targeted new tax on ‘older supporters’.

His comments came during a debate about the spring statement in the House of Commons on March 13.

Sir Edward said: “Perhaps the current Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer could remind the previous Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer that, given where our electoral support comes from, it might not be wise politics to impose a targeted new tax on our older supports.

“He could also remind our Right Honourable and learned Friend that he will be delighted to know that after we leave the EU we will be saving £12 billion a year in contributions.”