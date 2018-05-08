Rasen Mayor’s charity fundraising

Around £5,500 has been raised for the Market Rasen Mayor’s chosen charities for 2017/18.

Town Mayor John Matthews has spent the past year fundraising for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and Wickenby’s Flights for Life charity.

Coun Matthews said: “Charity takes a lot of work and a lot of effort.

“Raising this money takes a lot of generosity.

“Thank you very much to everyone.”

Flights for Life chairman Terry Rumble was at Market Rasen’s annual town meeting in Festival Hall on April 25, when the announcement was made.

He said: “The thrill of flying gives them [the children] the incentive to carry on with their treatment. We’re sincerely grateful.”

Flights for Life provides flights in vintage aircraft to children and young adults who have serious illness or life shortening conditions.