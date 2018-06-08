Rasen marathon mum’s mega challenge for RAF fund

An RAF wife from Market Rasen has smashed a triple-marathon challenge to raise money in memory of tragic Red Arrows engineer Corporal Jonathan Bayliss who died in a crash in March.

Sophie Bole, who now lives at RAF Waddington, set herself the challenge of running 90 miles in 90 days, and amazingly completed it in half the time, - despite a trip to A&E.

The dedicated mum-of-one used the running as part of her recovery from a fractured spine injury and has so far managed to raise £650 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Sophie, 22, said: “I can’t believe the incredible support I’ve had throughout the challenge, it has really spurred me on.

“I know the RAF Benevolent Fund makes a real difference to serving RAF families and I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated to help the charity continue that amazing work.

“At the time the news broke of Jon’s death we were living at RAF Scampton, the home of the Red Arrows.

“It was devastating. I just knew I had to do something, however small, in the wake of such a tragedy.”

Although Sophie has completed her run in half the time, it has not been without its difficulties.

While her rehabilitation progressed more quickly than predicted, her back injury did flare up and led to a trip to A&E.

Sophie added: “It hasn’t been easy, there have been highs and lows but I’ve enjoyed every minute – apart from the hospital trip – and I’m proud to have been able to help.”

Sophie is now planning a final run at RAF Scampton on June 8, where she is inviting anyone who would like to, to join her.

You can still support her efforts at.justgiving.com/fundraising/red3.

The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

It exists to support current and former members of the RAF, their partners and dependants, whenever they need it.

In 2017 it spent £17.6m supporting more than 55,000 members of the RAF family.