Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Centre

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre EMN-170212-081621001
Our monthly drop in will be held at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre next week.

Go along to the Plough Hill venue on Thursday, December 7, between 10am and noon with your stories, nostalgic photographs or ‘viewpoint’ letters.