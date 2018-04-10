Rasen Lions welcome new member

Market Rasen Lions Club has welcomed a new member into the pride.

Stephen Bunney was badged at Monday evening’s meeting in Rase Park, where members were also pleased to welcome their Zone Chairman, and Caistor Lion, Ron Lyus.

Lion Stephen was presented with a certificate of membership, as well as his membership badges.

His sponsor, Elizabeth Eastburn also received a certificate.

Membership secretary Christine Goldring officially welcomed Lion Stephen and reported there were a number of other people who had expressed an interest in joining the group.

The next big event for Market Rasen Lions is the Gardeners Market and Craft & Gift Fair.

The market will be held in the town’s market place on Saturday, June 2, while the craft and gift fair will be held on both the Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3.

The Lions also hold regular quiz nights at their home base, Rase Park, with the next being this Friday, April 13.