Rasen Library supports Macmillan

A massive thank you has gone out to everyone who helped and supported the Macmillan fundraiser at Market Rasen Library on Saturday.

The event saw scores of people turn out in support of the charity and there was plenty for them to buy, win and treat themselves with.

As previously reported, main organiser Jayne Gillard even dyed her hair green as an extra fundraiser.

Jayne said: “Thank you to everyone who donated prizes, helped at the event, and came along to support it. We have raised more than £1,100 for this great charity.”