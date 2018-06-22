Rasen Library hosts charity plant sale

Market Rasen Library volunteer, Jayne Gillard has been busy in the greenhouse bringing on plants and seedlings so she can raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Jayne, a stalwart to her personal campaign, finds many ways to raise money for those who need it most.

Once again, she is joining forces with Market Rasen Library, a perfect place to read up on how to nurture and care for your plants, and setting up her stall of bedding and border plants at the Mill Road venue this Saturday, June 23,

Georgina Carr, for GLL, which runs the library in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Come and stock up for your hanging baskets and troughs at a bargain price.

“Jayne has been working so hard bringing lots of lovely plants on from seed.

“There are plenty of varieties to be had - from Petunias to Pansies and Lobelia to Begonia - and we can even loan you a book or two to show you how and where to plant them.”

The event runs from 10am to noon