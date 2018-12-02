Rasen Leisure centre plans don’t include a swimming pool

West Lindsey District Council has submitted plans to build Market Rasen’s £6.3m dry leisure centre - despite ongoing calls for a swimming pool.

If approved, the new facility will be built off Gainsborough Road in the town and will include a 3G pitch, fitness and dance suite, as well as a sports hall.

Meanwhile, the council said Everyone Active will run the centre after leaving their current site at Aston Sports Centre.

Town councillors in Market Rasen have said the centre is a ‘fantastic opportunity for the area’.

Yet campaigners from Market Rasen Action Group lodged a 2,000 signature petition to the district council opposing the plans.

The group called on the authority to build a swimming pool in the town.

Recently-elected Rasen town councillor and group member June Clark said residents had not been consulted.

She said: “Residents were understandably very upset that there had been no consultation about the new facility, and the fact there was no mention of a swimming pool.

“Although we agree that dry facilities are needed, a swimming pool is seen as a higher priority.”

The authority’s full council voted by majority to take “no further action” over a swimming pool at their planned leisure centre, with only six councillors voting the other way, after campaigners presented their petition on November 12.

Council leader Jeff Summers said the proposal would require ‘significant subsidy’. He added that a consultation had taken place, and that a pool would be ‘unsustainable’.