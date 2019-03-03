Rasen Ladies in the saddle for fundraiser

Members of the Market Rasen Rotary Ladies group are getting in the saddle for their latest fundraiser.

This year’s chosen charity is Riding for the Disabled and the ladies have already set about added cash to the charity pot with a collection at the Christmas carol concert and a bridge day.

Now, they are heading back in time to host a 1940s’ evening in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall.

Group chairman Janet Anderson said: “We want to make it a real night to remember.

“We are in the middle of making lots of bunting; we have some great entertainment lined up - Johnny Victory - and there will be a two-course meal too.

“The bar will be open - but sadly not selling at 1940s prices.”

The event takes place on Friday April 12 and tickets cost £17.50 from Peter Rhodes in Oxford St or by calling 01673 842877.

Janet added: “We hope people will really get in the mood and dig out those 1940s costumes and make it a great night.”

The ladies heard more about Riding for the Disabled (RDA) at their recent lunch.

Guest speaker was Emma wells, a national board member for the charity, who gave an insight of the work done locally.

Emma said: “For 50 years, RDA has been providing therapy to children and adults with learning and physically disabilities.

“There are now 500 groups nationally, with 18,000 volunteers giving more than three million hours of their time to benefit 25,000 people.”

One of those volunteers is Rotary Lady Cynthia Golland, who proposed the charity for support from the group.

Cynthia volunteers at the Grimsby and Cleethorpes RDA group, which is based in Laceby and it is this group that will directly benefit from funds raised by the Rotary Ladies.

Emma added: “It is dedicated people like Cynthia who keep these groups going and provide much needed support. This group started in 1985 and is self-funding.

“They have 28 regular riders, ranging from the age of four to in their 60s, so on their behalf, I thank the Rotary ladies so much for their support.”