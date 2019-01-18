Rasen Hub hamper winner

Rasen Hub ran a fundraising quiz over the seasonal period in support of the Salvation Army and raised £84.

The answers to the questions were all numbers and many of them were related to the history of the town.

The winner was Graham Weller, who went along to pick up his prize, which was provided by the directors and volunteers at Rasen Hub, from director Caroline Foster.

Graham said: “We haven’t been in the town long, so the quiz meant I got out and about and speaking to people. It was good, too, to support the work of the Salvation Army.”