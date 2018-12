Rasen Hub has organised a fun Christmas Quiz to help the homeless this festive season.

The questions are Rasen related and the quiz sheets cost £1.

They are on sale at Rasen Hub, the Salvation Army shop, the Library, Clip Cafe and Jossals.

All money raised will go to the Salvation Army to be used to help the homeless at Christmas.

Completed sheets need to be back at Rasen Hub by January 4 and the winner will receive a hamper.