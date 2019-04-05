Rasen dance success leads to fast-track course

Get your dance shoes on and head down to Market Rasen’s Festival Hall.

That is the message from dance teachers Heather and Peter Davies, whose weekly classes at the Caistor Road venue are going from strength to strength.

Peter and Heather made a presentation to Nicola Marshall for all the work she had done in bringing dance back to the Festival Hall EMN-190204-081829001

As well as their ballroom classes, which have been running for three years, they run a very popular ‘Latin-in-line’ class.

Now, the talented pair are embarking on a fast-track class, aimed at learning all the basics in just five sessions over two weeks.

Peter said: “It all started from a showcase event put on in the Festival Hall.

“We did a short demo for people to have a quick go at dancing and things have grown from there.”

Initially, there were two short courses through the town’s CLIP organisation, but such was the support, Peter and Heather decided to take the classes on themselves - and they haven’t looked back.

Peter said: “It really has been successful from the off; people keep coming back, so we must be doing something right.

“We introduced the Latin-in-Line so people could enjoy learning dance steps without a partner.

“It is a very different atmosphere to the ballroom classes; it is much more fun-focused, but we still give all the steps their proper names so people can learn them.

“Next month, we start our fast-track course in modern, ballroom, Latin and American, which we hope people will enjoy too, although it will take a lot of commitment.”

However, Peter says there is one person they couldn’t have done without to get things off the grounds; the town council’s business consultant Nicola Marshall, whose roll was to reinvigorate the Festival Hall.

Her contract has now come to an end.

Peter said: “Nicola has been very proactive and the support she has given us has been invaluable.

“She will be sorely missed by us both.”

The fast-track classes, for couples only, will run from May 13 to 15 and May 20 to 21.

For full details call 01472 690627 or email peter.davies747@ntlworld.com.