Rasen crash leaves cyclist with ‘serious’ injuries

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision near Market Rasen yesterday evening (Tuesday) - which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

The collision happened on the B1202 at Linwood Road, Bleasby, on Tuesday May 15 at around 7pm.

A car and a cyclist were involved in a collision, leaving the cyclist with ‘serious’ injuries.

If you saw anything, contact the police on one of the following ways:

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference number 364 of May 15 in the subject box.

• Call Lincolnshire Police’s non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 364 of May 15.

• Call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org