Rasen councillors welcome plans for former bank

Market Rasen Town Council have welcomed plans submitted to West Lindsey Distict Council regarding the former HSBC building in the town.

The Planning and Development Committee discussed the plans at a meeting last Wednesday (February 7).

The application by Leeds-based Polestar JV 1 LLP would see the ground floor changed from one unit to two self-contained units, each with a main entrance onto the Market Place.

There is also a change of use request to add shops and a hot food takeaway to the permissible use of the building.

Speaking at the committee meeting last week, Coun Stephen Bunney said: “I personally feel we should welcome the development.”

He added one issue with the application was the lack of parking for residents living in the flats.

Coun Bunney said: “Issues to do with car parking would be our only concern.”

Chair of the committee, Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth, said that if planning permission were to be granted by ELDC, developers should replace the street light outside 9 and 10 Market Place.

Coun Bunney said: “If you are talking about planning permission, we can say about the car parking and that we would like the street light replaced to provide adequate lighting.”

Hours of opening have been submitted as 7am to 11.30pm Monday to Friday, with the same hours for Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The application also reveals proposals for 10 full time and five part time jobs.

HSBC moved out of the premises on December 11, 2016 and the building has been vacant ever since.

The first and second floors of the building will remain as accommodatio but the plans reveal the layout could be altered from two three-bedroom flats to three one-bedroom flats on the first floor and two two-bedroom flats on the second floor.