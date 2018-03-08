Rasen council springs into action for family fun event

Fun for all the family is promised this month as the first of this year’s special market events takes place in Market Rasen.

Following on from last year’s successful events to help keep the Market Place alive, the town council is holding an Easter Market on Saturday, March 17.

The vibrant event, which runs from 9am to 3pm, will feature a number of trade and charity stalls.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day, starting at 10.30am.

Included in the live line-up is local award-winning singer Felicity Turner, folk group Da capo and children from Osgodby Primary School.

Making a welcome return to Market Rasen will be children’s entertainer Burger Bill, and there will also be the Playpark Jungle bouncy castle on site - weather permitting.

An added extra at this market event will be provided by local charitable cause Happy Hooves, who will be bringing some of the small animals - ferrets, hedgehogs, tortoises and a Barn Owl - to get up close with.

And if all that wasn’t enough, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt with prizes - and a special mascot to help children in the hunt.

Kerrie Nicholson, town council bookings clerk, said: “There will be fun for all the family to enjoy, so we hope people will turn out.

“Let’s just hope the weather is kind to us.

“We still have some space available for trade stalls, so if anybody would like to book a stall, then please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Call the town council office - to book or find out more - on 01673 842479 or email Kerrie on bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk