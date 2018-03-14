Rasen council has ‘flipping’ great savings idea

Market Rasen Town Council has agreed to the purchase of a food van - with plans to use it at the Easter Market this weekend.

The decision was made at last week’s full town council meeting, held on March 7.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Matthews said: “The various activities that we do on the Market Place normally include some form of catering.

“Now, over time, the provision for that has become our own source. What I’m proposing to council is that we buy one ourselves.”

Previously, the council had borrowed a catering van from Newtoft resident, Lu Newlove.

As reported in the Rasen Mail last month, Lu had her food van - Little Lottie - stolen.

Speaking in February, Lu said: “It is absolutely devastating.

“She (Lottie) is a real fixture in Market Rasen. She is absolutely integral to events.”

At the meeting, Coun Matthews told councillors that a food van is affordable, and added that it will also benefit the community.

Coun Matthews said: “There are hundreds available which are well within our budget.

“It can be used by us, or used by community groups.”

Coun Stephen Bunney asked if the food van can be made available as a community asset, to which councillors agreed.

Following the theft of Little Lottie, questions were asked by Coun Martin Harvey about where the van would be kept.

Coun Matthews assured councillors that the van can be parked in the garage at the Old Police Station.

He also added that, due to the fact he has a food hygiene certificate and food hygiene rating, if those operating the van work for Coun Matthews, there will be no issues in terms of health and safety.

The proposal for a food van was unanimously approved by councillors present at the meeting.

The van will cost £1,650.

It was due to be picked up from Boston last weekend, in preparation for the Easter Market event taking place in the town this Saturday, March 17, from 9am to 3pm in the Market Place.