Rasen Council:‘Give police more parking powers’

Councillors in Market Rasen have backed calls for Police Community Support Officers to have more powers to deal with parking offences.

Town councillor Steve Bunney raised concerns about inconsiderate parking in the town centre, during a question and answer session with PC Christopher Bell at the authority’s May meeting in Festival Hall.

PC Bell told councillors: “The chief is looking at reviewing PCSO powers and one of those is parking offences, not just obstructions, but it does include double and single yellows.

“It’s something we want.”

Councillors were supportive of the proposal and it was agreed that PC Bell would send an email to his superiors saying councillors would be in favour of giving PCSOs increased powers over parking offences.

PC Bell said parking on double yellow lines is not currently enforceable by police as it was decriminalised a long time ago.

This is currently enforced by Lincolnshire County Council’s civil officers.

PC Bell said: “Our power now for parking is solely obstructions.”

Coun Bunney said: “There are certain people in town who are on mobility scooters. If a car is half on and half off the road, it’s difficult for them to pass.”

PC Bell told Coun Bunney that if a person cannot get past, including people who have pushchairs and mobility scooters, then it is considered an obstruction and police officers are able to issue tickets.

Coun Bunney said there was a particular problem in Oxford Street next to Oxford Street Fisheries fish and chip shop.

Back in September, the Rasen Mail reported how councillors and residents in the town had become concerned about motorists parking on double yellow lines, and on the pavement in Queen Street, the main thoroughfare through Market Rasen.

Some residents claimed the parking was ‘dangerous’ and contributing to congestion in the town centre.