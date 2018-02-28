Rasen concert cancelled

Festival Hall event organises have announced this Saturday’s concert by Richard Digance (March 3) has been cancelled as they say travel conditions on the roads in Lincolnshire and the UK mean it is ‘not possible to guarantee a safe journey for Richard and our audience members’.

Tickets bought via the Lincoln Drill Hall website have all been automatically reimbursed.

Tickets bought at Garnetts Sweet Shop in Market Rasen will be reimbursed in person when you can call in. (Please note that shop does not open on Mondays).

It is hoped to bring Richard Digance to the Festival Hall at a later date.

In the meantime, he will be playing at Lincoln New Theatre Royal on April 28.

Project manager Nicola Marshall said: “Please accept our apologies for the disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation causes.

“Anyone who would like to speak to someone at the Festival Hall, please call the Town Council on 01673 842479 and ask for Nicola Marshall, Project Manager, or Kerrie Nicholson, Bookings Clerk.

“We will do all we can to help with any queries or issues.

“Alternatively please email Nicola on festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk.”

The Festival Hall’s next live music night is Wild Willy Barrett and The French Connection on

Saturday, May 12, with tickets available through the Lincoln Drill Hall website and at Garnetts as usual.