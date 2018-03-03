Rasen coffee morning supports life-saving charity

A charity coffee morning held on Saturday, (February 24), has raised £515 for LIVES.

The event was organised by the Burke family and wanted to thank the charity for helping to save the life of David Burke after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Market Rasen last year.

Lizzie Burke said: “We want to thank all our family and friends for helping at the event, local businesses and individuals for their donations, the Salvation Army for letting us have the room free of charge and everyone who came along to support us.”