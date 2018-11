A charity coffee morning next week will be raising money for Mesothelioma UK.

The charity supports people with this asbestos cancer and is being hosted by Joan Franklin, as she was unable to take part in the charity’s ‘walk a mile’ event last month.

The event is being held at St Thomas’s Church Room in Market Rasen’s Market Place on Saturday, November 10.

Call in between 10am and noon for some refreshment, to try your luck on the raffle and to pick up a tasty treat from the cake stall.