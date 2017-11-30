Rasen Christmas event is a real cracker

Crowds filled Market Rasen market place for the Christmas Market and Mayor’s Charity Day event on Saturday.

Father Christmas was on hand to chat to all the boys and girls, while Mickey Mouse also made a special appearance to help with the lights switch-on at the end of the afternoon.

Freddie Appleyard and mum Sarah Clarke were some of the first to visit Father Christmas EMN-171127-064816001

As well as more than 40 stalls, there was entertainment throughout the day too.

Market Rasen Ukulele Group opened the live music sessions, with children from Market Rasen and Osgodby Primary Schools, members of the Lincolnshire Musical Company just some of those also performing.

Many of the town’s charity and community groups took the opportunity to have a stall and raise money for their own good causes.

Among them were members of the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, who were selling raffle tickets to raise money for the Christmas Eve visit of Father Christmas to the town’s market place, and the Christmas tree, which will go up on December 6.

Rachel Stringfellow and Kerry Brant got festive on their stall EMN-171127-064524001

In the Festival Hall, there was more entertainment as two local theatre groups - The Lindsey Rural Players and the Welton Panto Group - gave previews of their forthcoming productions.

Town Mayor John Matthews was delighted with how the day went and thanked everyone who supported the event in any way.

He said: “A lot of hard work has gone into this event. The girls in the council office have worked extremely hard, as has my wife Jane - thanks go to them all, and all the stall holders and performers too, but most of all to the public for turning out in support.”

The stalls’ pitch fees were donated to the Mayor’s Charity fund, which brought the total raised on the day for the Ambucopter and Flights for Life to total by more than £1,500.

Christmas treats galore were on sale at the New Life Church stall EMN-171127-064612001

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews with the ladies on the St Thomas's Church stall EMN-171127-064627001

Market Rasen ATC had lots of prizes on offer on their stall EMN-171127-064537001

Children from Osgodby Primary School sang for the crowd EMN-171127-064509001

Sheila the Boobook owl from Tattershall's Fixters Falconry was one of the star attractions - pictured with Dean Fixter and visitor Amanda Cash EMN-171127-064455001

Jenny and Dick Stimson got in the festive spirit EMN-171127-064440001

It was a countdown to switch on at the end of the afternoon EMN-171127-064803001