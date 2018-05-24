Rasen chippy named best in county by customers

A Market Rasen fish and chip shop has been voted the best in the county by its customers - something that came as a complete surprise to the owners.

Oxford Street Fisheries has been run by the Sykes family for more than three decades and prides itself on good quality food and tip-top service.

Now those 30 years of dedication to the residents of Market Rasen and beyond the chippy has been rewarded with a LincsFM Stars award, which came as a complete surprise to the whole team.

“We knew nothing about the award at all - we didn’t even know we were in the running for anything,” said Tony Sykes, who set up the business with his wife Alma.

“Alison (his daughter) went down to the school and someone told her they had heard on the radio we had been given an award - it was a complete surprise.

“A representative from Riggalls Removals, who sponsored the award, then came along to the shop to make the presentation.”

The shop is run by Tony and Alma’s daughters Lynsey and Alison, with a third generation, Leon, now joining the team too.

Tony continued: “We would like to thank everyone who voted for us; we have some very loyal customers and they clearly enjoy what we provide.

“There are 700 fish shops in the county and for us to come out on top is really something special.

“We are pleased to have served the town with good quality fish and chips over the past 30 years and hope to continue to do so for many years to come.”

Oxford Street Fisheries is open from Wednesday to Saturday every week.