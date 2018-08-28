Rasen charity supporters out walking to help defeat dementia

Market Rasen Alzheimer’s Research supporters group stepped out on a fundraising walk at the weekend.

In all 33 walkers took part in the event, which headed out from De Aston’s Legsby Road car park area.

There was a choice of a two-mile or five-mile route, with one supporter opting to run both.

The rain moved in before the walkers made it back home, but they were warmed by the burgers and hot dogs on offer.

The event raised £500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, much to the delight of the organisers.

Steve Boryszczuk, who was recently named as a champion for the charity, said: “It was a great day.

“I want to thank De Aston School for letting us use the field and to Karen, Mick, Steven and Titch Higgins for all the work they did towards the walk.

“A big thank you too to all who took part and we look forward to seeing everybody again at next year’s event.”

