Rasen Cadets and Vets mark RAF centenary

Members of 2292 (Market Rasen) Air Cadets helped celebrate the RAF’s 100th birthday when they attended the town’s Veterans Breakfast Club in the White Swan on April 1.

The Club (which has many ex-RAF members) decided that week’s breakfast would be a celebration of the RAF’s centenary and felt it appropriate to have some of the ‘next generation’ in uniform to join them.

Rasen air cadets and vets joined forces to mark RAF100 EMN-180415-182226001

The cadets were treated to a slap-up full English breakfast, and were able to talk to many of the veterans about their experiences in the armed forces, before helping hand out the birthday cake.

Officer Commanding 2292 Sqn, Flt Lt Mike Eckersley said: “The cadets all had a great morning, and it was good for them to meet veterans and find out more about life in all the forces, especially as all three are interested in a career in the RAF.”

The Cadets is open to all young people between School Year 12 and the age of 18.

Anyone interested in joining, should contact the Officer Commanding on oc.2292@aircadets.org, or visit the squadron in Waterloo Street on any Tuesday or Friday evening, from 7pm to 9pm.

Rasen air cadets and vets joined forces to mark RAF100 EMN-180415-182248001