Rasen beauty salon is a cut above the rest

Staff at a Market Rasen beauty salon have got a ‘spring’ in their step after making the final for two awards.

Spring Beauty Room, in Market Place Walk, is in the running for Beauty Salon of the Year at the The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

The awards celebrate professionals whose top priority it is to satisfy their clients and take care of all their hair and beauty needs.

Staff will find out the result at a glamorous ceremony next week - but regardless of the outcome, co-owner Teresa Mack says they are all so proud.

Teresa said: “We were nominated for the award by our clients - we are so grateful.

“It is a very exciting and lovely time, and reassures us that our clients are happy.

“Their feedback keeps us always striving to be the best of the best - it is very humbling.

“We are very excited and nervous about the awards - if we don’t win, at least we made it to the final.”

A spokesman from The English Hair and Beauty Awards said: “The competition is really tough and all finalists should feel proud of themselves for being shortlisted, We wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

Teresa added that more good news has come their way recently - as Spring Beauty Room have made it to the final of the British Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 in the Beauty Salon of the Year category.

It comes as Spring Beauty Room won a silver award for Best New Business in the region at the British Hair and Beauty Awards last year.

Teresa said: “We have got our fingers crossed for a win.

“We would like to thank our clients for their continued support. I would also like to thank ‘Team Spring’ for their hard work.”