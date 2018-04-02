Rasen band in collaboration with one of the ‘big boys’ of brass

Market Rasen’s town band is joining forces with the most famous brass band in the world to boost music making in the county.

Thanks to a lottery grant, The Black Dyke Band will be performing at Lincoln Cathedral on April 28.

The concert will feature the premier of two pieces of music specially commissioned for the event as part of the grant funding.

There will also be a series of workshops running throughout the day for different band sections, led by Black Dyke’s principal players, together with conducting and composing workshops.

Pete Wood, bandmaster for the Market Rasen Band, says the event is a real coup for the area.

“It is a privilege to have such an internationally acclaimed band performing in Lincoln and we look forward to an inspirational evening of music.”

Mr Wood continued: “The workshops are proving to be very popular too.

“We had 150 places available and some sections have already sold out.

“We have even have a person coming from Germany to take part.

“In all my 50 odd years of playing, I have never been to anything like this - it is going to be incredible.

“There will be all ages taking part in the workshops and if anyone wants to take part, they need to be quick to get to the last few places.”

The workshops will be held in Lincoln Minster School from 10am to 4.30pm.

The day culminates with a mini concert, before heading over to the Cathedral to listen to the main concert event

Mr Wood added: “It is a wonderful opportunity.

“For the price of the concert ticket, you can have a workshop and a packed lunch too.”

Call Pete Wood on 07761 243416 to book a place.

The fame of Black Dyke resounds around the world, carrying a huge international following.

Over the years the band has astounded audiences in many major concert halls and venues.

In October 1993, Black Dyke Band made an historic appearance as the first British Brass Band to perform at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

They have subsequently appeared as guests of the LSO at the Barbican, performed at the Royal Opera House and have appeared before Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

Their busy schedule has taken them to Japan, Switzerland, Australia and numerous other countries where they have received a capacity following on stage and television.

The band holds a record number of brass band awards, the most notable being Brass Champions a record 23 times, Open Champions 30 times, and a record 13 wins at the European Championships.

The bands principal conductor since 2000 Prof Nicholas Childs professor at the Royal Northern College of Music, is heralded as being the leading figure in the worldwide brass community.

In recent years Professor Childs has premiered with Black Dyke Band many new works by leading British composers.

At Lincoln Cathedral two more will be added to the list.

The new works from composers William Himes and Paul Lovatt-Cooper will later be recorded by Market Rasen Band for a new CD release.

Mr Lovatt- Cooper visited Market Rasen Band to enable him to write the piece suitable for them.

Mr Wood said: “It was fantastic to be visited by the composer and Professor Childs has also lead one of our rehearsals.

“We have had quite a bit of success lately as a band, but this really is the icing on the cake.”

Tickets for the concert on Saturday, April 28, at 7.30pm, are available online via www.priorbooking.com or lincolncathedral.com and at the Cathedral giftshop.