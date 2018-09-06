Rasen area farm shop for sale but business as usual

A local businesswoman is looking toward the sunny side of retirement - but says until then it is business as usual.

Hazel Hammond has run the popular farm shop between Market Rasen and Tealby for the past 15 years.

Around eight years ago, she extended the business to include a tea room, which proved a popular addition.

But now, Hazel has decided it is time to look to retirement and the whole of the farm, which is run by her husband Julian, is up for sale.

Hazel said: “I think I have done my bit.

“Both our daughters have their own careers so we have nobody to take on the farm and shop.

“We would love to sell it as a going concern as we have some very loyal customers, especially for our butchery, which Nick runs so well.

“Until it is sold, we shall be carrying on as normal.

“We have our food and drink fair coming up in October and we will be at the showground again in November when Nick will be demonstrating as usual.

“It is definitely business as usual.”

Hazel and Julian took over the farm 30 years ago, from Cliff and Margaret Fox.

Hazel said: “For many years it was known as Fox’s Farm and we didn’t mind that.

“It was rather fitting that both Cliff and Margaret’s wakes were held at Sunnyside.”

Since taking on the farm, Julian has built up a well-respected herd of Lincoln Red cattle and it is hoped this will also continue with the new owners.

Hazel said: “There are not many producers of Lincoln Red beef and it is a great seller in our butchery.

“It would be really good if this could continue, with someone taking on the herd.

“We pride ourselves on providing a lot of good Lincolnshire produce and it is something our customers really enjoy.”

Hazel and Julian have no definite plans for the future.

Hazel added: “It is quite likely we will stay in the area.

“We would like to spend more time in Norfolk too, and of course more time with our family.”