Rasen and Wragby slimmers celebrate losses with ‘free food’

Slimmers from Market Rasen and Wragby, who lost a staggering 1,279 pounds between them in January, are aiming to make an annual month-long healthy food festival the biggest and best yet.

‘Love it, cook it, share it’ is the motto of Slimming World’s Free Food February, so to mark the launch of the 2018 campaign, members of the local Slimming World groups will be creating a delicious healthy feast to enjoy together.

Until March 3, the slimmers are celebrating how they have all lost weight without hunger and discovered (or rediscovered) a passion for tasty, filling ‘Free’ food.

The festival, now in its fourth year, also marks the publication of Slimming World’s latest recipe book ‘Little Book of Menus’.

Local consultant Annabelle Stemp, who has lost three and a half stone herself, is also challenging everyone to pass on their new-found love of healthy food to their family and friends in a bid to ‘love it, cook it, share it’ with the whole local community.

Everyone will be using #FreeFoodFeb to share their mouth-watering meals on social media, which automatically enters them into a cash prize competition.

If any members bring their friends and family to join their group, they will also be rewarded with free weeks, saving them £4.95 each time.

ANyone is invited to go along and join the slimmers – on a Tuesday at 7pm and Wednesday 9.30am in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall, Saturday 8.30am and 10.30am in Market Rasen Methodist Church or in Wragby every Friday at 9.30am in The Turnor Arms.

For more information contact Annabelle on 07518 694015 or pop along to any session.