Rasen air cadets preparing for open evening

Anyone moving into school Year 8 becomes eligible to join the RAF Air Cadets in September.

The Market Rasen squadron will be holding an open evening on Tuesday, September 11, for anyone interested in joining.

Potential cadets, parents and carers are invited to go along at 7.30pm, when there will be an opportunity to find out first hand what they get up to in the RAF Air Cadets and speak to cadets and staff.

This will be followed on Friday, September 14, at 7.30pm, by the next intake of new recruits.

To find out more, or register interest, email oc.2292@aircadets.org